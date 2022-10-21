 
Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox reportedly shares a “healthy co-parenting” relationship with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The Jennifer's Body star and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have "blended together" with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and his partner Sharna Burgess.

"Megan, MGK, Brian, and Sharna are all cordial," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Megan and Brian have a healthy co-parenting relationship."

Fox and Green are parents to three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, while he also has a son Kassius from his previous relationship and recently welcomed his fifth son, Zane, with Burgess.

This comes after the model-actor thrashed an online troll who mocked her for leaving her kids in latest Instagram post.

"Where your kids at?" the troll commented on her photo to which Fox replied, "Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!?”

“Oh my God, I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them,” Fox responded sarcastically. “Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

