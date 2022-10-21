King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?

FileFootage

A royal expert recently weighed in on the possibility of King Charles III watching season 5 of The Crown like other members of the royal family.



During her conversation with ET, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared: “We don't know if the King is going to watch this series.”

"I can tell you, that he's watched previous seasons of The Crown and enjoyed it. I think the last series was a little too close to the bone as well,” she told the outlet.

The upcoming season of the series has sparked a massive backlash as it is expected to focus on then-Prince Charles’ and Diana’s divorce.

"I think that was just such a low moment for the royal family," Nicholl said of the “most visual era of the family. “I mean, Charles admitting adultery, and this was the sort of war of the Wales' being played out in spectacular fashion in the tabloids."

"And then, on camera, in different interviews," she added. "I think it probably an awkward moment, but whether the king is going to see it, we may never find out.”