Friday Oct 21 2022
Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Ed Sheeran is reportedly going to launch his own line of sauces inspired by his love for ketchup. 

The Shape of You hit-maker, who has a “bottle of the red stuff tattooed on his arm,” has even trademarked his brand Tingly Ted’s.

Sheeran will include mayonnaises, marinades and seasonings beside ketchup in his upcoming brand, which will be launched next year.

A source close to the singer told The Sun, “There isn’t much Ed doesn’t know about sauces — and he is a huge fan of ketchup.”

“He created Tingly Ted’s so his fans can get a fix of his own favourites which he has created,” the insider added. “For Ed this is just a bit of fun and he thinks his fans will love what he has come up with.

“Ed has his own restaurant in London — Bertie Blossoms — and Tingly Ted’s could be available there,” the source shared.

The father-of-two is set to perform at the F1 Grand Prix tomorrow in Austin, Texas, today ahead of his North America tour next year.

