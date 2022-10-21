 
sports
Shadab confident of another good show against India

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Pakistans captain Shadab Khan looks on during the ICC Mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022. — AFP/File
MELBOURNE: Pakistan white-ball cricket team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has emphasised on “not making small mistakes at crucial stages of matches” to become a champion team.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the all-rounder said that his job required him to be ready to serve the team in any position it wants.

“I have batted at an earlier position previously and am aware that I can perform there. The same is the case with Nawaz. We both enjoy batting at any position,” Shadab said.

“Being an all-rounder, I enjoy all three departments of the game. It is my job to be prepared at any position and bowl at any stage,” he said.

Talking about Pakistan’s much-awaited match against India in the T20 World Cup, Shadab said that a game against the Blue Shirts is always a pressure match and playing it at the start of the tournament makes it more important.

Shadab said that the first game will set the tone for Pakistan during the rest of the tournament.

“We have done well recently and when you do well as a team, it boosts your confidence. I am hopeful that we will continue playing with the same momentum,” he said, hoping to deliver in the mega cricket tournament.

“We have also done well against India recently, and I am confident of another good show,” Shadab said.

