Anya Taylor-Joy ‘all smiles’ as she cosies up with rumoured husband during recent outing 

Friday Oct 21 2022
Friday Oct 21, 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy and her partner Malcolm McRae were caught engaging in some serious PDA on Tuesday as they enjoyed a romantic lunch date at Mark And Vinny's spaghetti restaurant in Sydney.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up couple looked so-in-love as the 26-year-old actress couldn't keep her hands off of the 28-year-old musician as they snuggled up for cuddles and kisses while waiting for their food to arrive.

Anya looked beautiful as she slipped into a vibrant scarlet dress that complemented her porcelain complexion and platinum blonde tresses.

Malcolm - who performs pop, folk, rockabilly, rock, and musical theatre - looked dapper as he paired black jeans with a plain white T-shirt and charcoal grey overshirt.

The couple have been making the most of their time abroad after Anya jetted to Australia in May to film the upcoming blockbuster Mad Max: Furiosa, in which she plays the titular character.

Photo credits: DailyMail
During her time in the country, her personal life has made headlines as rumours have swirled she and her boyfriend Malcolm secretly tied the knot.

She has been pictured on several occasions in Sydney wearing what appears to be a wedding ring but has yet to comment on the speculation.

