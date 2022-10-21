Kim Kardashian's pal Amy Schumer slams Kanye West for anti-Semitic remarks

Amy Schumer is not happy with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic remarks over the past few weeks.

The comedian has joined the RunAwayFromHate campaign, and the effort to hit West in his bottom line by asking massive companies like Adidas to stop doing business with the legendary rapper and entrepreneur.

'Join me and adl national demanding adidas runawayfromhate and re-evaluate their deal with kanyewest,' Schumer wrote in an Instagram Stories post, which ended with 'RunAwayFromHate', along with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) logo at the bottom.

Schumer is pals with the rapper's estranged wife Kim Kardashian and even appeared in the last season of The Kardashians.

I think it's really important that we call it out,' Schumer, 41, who is Jewish, said during an interview with Extra while out promoting the premiere of Inside Amy Schumer.

'Kanye West is an anti-Semite, and hating Jewish people and spreading hate speech. These social media outlets, they need to embrace their own rules. They need to enforce their own rules. I found out 84 percent of hateful tweets they are just allowed to continue. They don't take them down… We can't allow that, it's harmful