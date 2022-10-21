Katrina Kaif thought her career was over after being 'thrown out' of 'Saaya'

Katrina Kaif talked about facing rejection in Bollywood when she started her career in a recent interview. The actor recalled the incident when she was 'thrown out' of Anurag Basu's film Saaya after filming one shot, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Katrina said she thought her career along with her life was over when she was 'thrown out' of Saaya after she filmed for just a single shot. Moreover, she was told she couldn't be an actor which made her cry a lot.

Katrina told Bollywood Bubble, "I got thrown out, not thrown out, let's say replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just one shot. At that time I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over."

She further added, "I've had people to my face say, when I first started out, 'You cannot be an actor and there's nothing good about you', straight. I cried then too, so crying helps."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will next be seen in the horror comedy film PhoneBhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.