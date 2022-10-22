'The Legend of Maula Jatt' bosses announce 100+ screens after Rs 80 crore mark

 
The Legend of Maula Jatt creators have dropped bombshell news for audiences.

The Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer is all set to make history in the Pakistani film scene with additional screens worldwide.

"#TheLegendofMaulaJatt makes history by breaking all previous Pakistani Film records in just 1 week!" TLoMJ makers announced in an official statement on Friday.

They continued: "Due to overwhelming audience demand 100+ additional screens have been added worldwide."

Bilal Lashari's directorial, that released worldwide on October 13, also stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles.

