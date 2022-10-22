Marvel opens advance booking for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Marvel Studios upcoming flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release in theatres on November 11, 2022, however the advance booking for the show is opened now.



The upcoming superhero movie is one of the many beneficiaries among Marvel releases to have its advance booking opened in India.

Keeping in mind the fan-base, the studios are able to use the hype and anticipation to their benefit.

Therefore, Marvel films from Spiderman: No Way Home have been opening their advance bookings way prior to the release of the film, some movies chose to opened their advance bookings a month before.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to earn a whopping amount for various factors, like the Marvel fan-base and sentimental value attached with the Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of Cancer at 43 in 2020.