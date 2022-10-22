Netflix's upcoming film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' unveils trailer: Release date

The trailer for the upcoming film All Quiet on the Western Front has officially been released on Netflix.



The film will be streaming on October 28, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.

The upcoming Edward Berger-directed film is based on a book of the same title written by Novelist Erich Maria Remarque.

The Erich novel was published in 1929 and face banned across Europe for highlighting the anti-war message.

Cast:

Daniel Brühl

Albrecht Schuch

Felix Kammerer

Moritz Klaus

Aaron Hilmer

Edin Hasanovic

Devid Striesow

Sebastian Hülk

The epic anti-war film tells the story of a young German soldier Paul Baumer on the Western Front of World War I.

All Quiet on the Western Front portrays the danger of Blind patriotism and the effect of war on soldiers’ life and fears as they fight for their lives.

Check out the trailer:

File Footage



