 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle told to drop 'feminist' comments after 'grabbing' job for cash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Meghan Markle is urged to stop making her 'Deal or No Deal' gig a 'feminist' issues.

The Sun columnist Ulrika Jonsson says the Duchess of Sussex presented her briefcase-holding job a low end work even after she was 'aware' it was an opportunity that was supposed to be grabbed.

She began on The Sun: "Whatever Meghan wants to argue were the motivations of the show’s producers, these were roles created for whichever woman wanted to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity.

"And that’s exactly what it was: an opportunity.

Ulrika continued: "She may not want to admit it, but Meghan clearly saw it as one and was willing to sacrifice her overwhelming cerebral capabilities to be seen on screen and take her chances.

She asked: "If she’s so smart, clever, wise and savvy, why did she not object at the time to her own perception of what she would be representing and what she would be viewed as?

"Besides, what is so terrible about starting out in a job like Meghan’s — holding a suitcase and smiling sweetly to the camera?

"Don’t tell me she didn’t know what she was doing — what she was aiming and hoping for.

Ulrika noted: "Plenty of successful women started either as an unrecognised grafter or as a bit of decoration to the side of the screen.

"And I wish she would stop talking as if it’s a feminist issue . . .  saying starting out in a role that isn’t testing your IQ means you’re selling yourself short.

"It’s just continuing the damned narrative that women doing these kinds of jobs are lesser for it," declared the writer.

"It’s insulting, unfair and insincere. So much for her being a woman’s woman," concluded Ulrika.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift revealed miscarriage in 'Midnights'? New album sparks frenzy

Taylor Swift revealed miscarriage in 'Midnights'? New album sparks frenzy
Barbie signs a multiyear deal for interactive special on Netflix

Barbie signs a multiyear deal for interactive special on Netflix
Kanye West vows to always ‘protect’ ex-Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ll love her for life’

Kanye West vows to always ‘protect’ ex-Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ll love her for life’
Expert debunks ‘cruel rumour’ about Edward VIII, Queen Mother

Expert debunks ‘cruel rumour’ about Edward VIII, Queen Mother

Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duties
Meghan Markle has ‘no love’ for Prince Harry: ‘See’s only herself!’

Meghan Markle has ‘no love’ for Prince Harry: ‘See’s only herself!’
King Charles to ‘extend hand of friendship’ amid biggest series of royal tours

King Charles to ‘extend hand of friendship’ amid biggest series of royal tours
Jennifer Lopez sends birthday wishes to ‘mentee’ Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez sends birthday wishes to ‘mentee’ Kim Kardashian
Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on first death anniversary

Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on first death anniversary