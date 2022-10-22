 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie to release ‘more damaging allegations’ against Brad Pitt: Insider

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

File Footage 

Angelina Jolie will reportedly come up with more “damaging” allegations against ex-husband Brad Pitt if the lawsuit does not go in her “favour.”

The Maleficent actor has a “goal” to destroy the reputation of the Bullet Train star, according to a report published by In Touch Weekly.

“If the lawsuit doesn’t go in Angelina’s favour, you can bet she’ll release more damaging allegations. This battle will never end,” the source told the outlet.

The insider said that Jolie believes Pitt is trying to silence her by accusing her of running a “smear campaign” against him with her “vicious attacks.”

“It makes Brad look awful. This could destroy him, which seems to be her goal. Until now, fans have mostly taken his side. This will always be a he-said-she-said situation,” the insider added.

Jolie accused Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids in her countersuit filed earlier this month in which she claimed that he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during their 2016 plane fight.

The Hollywood beauty also alleged that her former husband and father of her six children “grabbed" her "by the head and shook her” during their heated argument.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ season 5 disclaimer addition leaves fans in anger

‘The Crown’ season 5 disclaimer addition leaves fans in anger

Prince Harry ‘hanging by a thread’ amid King Charles’ protective fury for Camilla

Prince Harry ‘hanging by a thread’ amid King Charles’ protective fury for Camilla
King Charles to backtrack on his plans for slimmed-down monarchy?

King Charles to backtrack on his plans for slimmed-down monarchy?
Harry, Meghan ‘world is lonely’, says expert while addressing rumors of third child

Harry, Meghan ‘world is lonely’, says expert while addressing rumors of third child
Britney Spears calls out mother Lynne for being ‘dismissive’ of her

Britney Spears calls out mother Lynne for being ‘dismissive’ of her
Jennifer Aniston accused of ‘humiliating’ assistant in spray tan video

Jennifer Aniston accused of ‘humiliating’ assistant in spray tan video

Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun
Prince Harry ‘broke spirits’ by ‘running over royal staff’

Prince Harry ‘broke spirits’ by ‘running over royal staff’
King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte

King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte
Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen

Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen
Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut

Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut