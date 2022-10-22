Angelina Jolie to release ‘more damaging allegations’ against Brad Pitt: Insider

File Footage

Angelina Jolie will reportedly come up with more “damaging” allegations against ex-husband Brad Pitt if the lawsuit does not go in her “favour.”



The Maleficent actor has a “goal” to destroy the reputation of the Bullet Train star, according to a report published by In Touch Weekly.

“If the lawsuit doesn’t go in Angelina’s favour, you can bet she’ll release more damaging allegations. This battle will never end,” the source told the outlet.

The insider said that Jolie believes Pitt is trying to silence her by accusing her of running a “smear campaign” against him with her “vicious attacks.”

“It makes Brad look awful. This could destroy him, which seems to be her goal. Until now, fans have mostly taken his side. This will always be a he-said-she-said situation,” the insider added.

Jolie accused Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids in her countersuit filed earlier this month in which she claimed that he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during their 2016 plane fight.

The Hollywood beauty also alleged that her former husband and father of her six children “grabbed" her "by the head and shook her” during their heated argument.