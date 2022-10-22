Who leaked 'House of the Dragon' finale episode? Find here 

 
Who leaked 'House of the Dragon' finale episode?

House of the Dragon's highly-anticipated finale has been leaked two days before the release date, leaving HBO sprung into an action to remove the episode from the internet, as per IGN.

According to the US entertainment site, HBO released a statement saying that the finale appears to have originated from an HBO distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region (EMEA).

HBO says it's "aggressively monitoring" and removing copies of the episode from several webs and is disappointed the leak is ruining the much-anticipated season finale.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."

House of the Dragon finale was scheduled to premiere on October 23, 2022. However, the episode made its way to the internet and now is online.


