Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Christine McGuinness reunites with heroin addict dad after split with husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness may be basking in fame and glory with a colossal number of fans showering her with love, but growing up, the model had to deal with extreme abandonment issues after her father walked out on her.

However, many years later, Christine has reportedly got back in contact with her father, and the pair are said to be “closer than they ever have been” following her split from Paddy McGuinness.

The 34-year-old Christine announced that she and her husband of 11 years Paddy had called time on their marriage earlier this summer, though insisted that they continued to have a “great” relationship together.

And now reports in The Sun suggest that the mum-of-three has been building on existing relationships with her family back home in Blackpool and has been spending a lot of time with her estranged father Johnn

Speaking to the publication, an insider said: “She always felt her dad chose drugs over her, but since splitting from Paddy she has reconnected with her dad.

“Christine has been visiting Blackpool a lot to see him and she's been building up relationships with other family members too, they’re closer than they ever have been.”

In the past, The Real Housewives of Cheshire star has opened up about her relationship with her father and has spoken about the realities of growing up with a parent with an addiction to heroin.

As part of her autobiography A Beautiful Nightmare, Christine detailed her experience and claimed that her father was one of the longest-living addicts registered in the UK.

