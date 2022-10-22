 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif reveals she was told she cannot dance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Katrina Kaif reveals she was told she cannot dance
Katrina Kaif reveals she was told she cannot dance

Katrina Kaif revealed in a recent interview that she was once told that she cannot dance. Katrina says at that time it was a fact as she really did not know how to dance, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Katrina said that at the start of her career, she could not dance and someone also said this to her. She says that it did not make her upset as it was an obvious fact at that time.

Katrina told Bollywood Bubble, "Honestly, I could not dance. It’s not that, 'Oh they said that about me. Hmmm'. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before. This is me in the beginning (flailing her arms) hands everywhere."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and will next be seen in the horror comedy film PhoneBhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

More From Showbiz:

Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India and destroy evidence, says Enforcement Directorate

Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India and destroy evidence, says Enforcement Directorate
Katrina Kaif reveals 'best thing' she finds in hubby Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif reveals 'best thing' she finds in hubby Vicky Kaushal
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' bosses announce 100+ screens after Rs 80 crore mark

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' bosses announce 100+ screens after Rs 80 crore mark
Katrina Kaif thought her career was over after being 'thrown out' of 'Saaya'

Katrina Kaif thought her career was over after being 'thrown out' of 'Saaya'
Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button'

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button'
Kangana Ranaut feels 'Kantara' should be sent to Oscars next year

Kangana Ranaut feels 'Kantara' should be sent to Oscars next year
Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake

Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake
Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Shruti Haasan to feature in international film 'The Eye'

Shruti Haasan to feature in international film 'The Eye'
Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist
Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party