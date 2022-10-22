Katrina Kaif reveals she was told she cannot dance

Katrina Kaif revealed in a recent interview that she was once told that she cannot dance. Katrina says at that time it was a fact as she really did not know how to dance, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Katrina said that at the start of her career, she could not dance and someone also said this to her. She says that it did not make her upset as it was an obvious fact at that time.

Katrina told Bollywood Bubble, "Honestly, I could not dance. It’s not that, 'Oh they said that about me. Hmmm'. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before. This is me in the beginning (flailing her arms) hands everywhere."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and will next be seen in the horror comedy film PhoneBhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.