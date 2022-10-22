Jaya Bachchan reveals why she is disgusted by the media

Jaya Bachchan talked about the unnecessary interference of media in her personal life in the latest episode of the podcast What The Hell Navya and says that she is disgusted by the media, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jaya Bachchan appeared alongside her daughter Shweta Bachchan in the episode Limelight & Lemons of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. In the podcast, Jaya said that she is disgusted by the media because it interferes with her personal life and she despises people who make living by interfering in others' lives.

Jaya said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'."

Navya Naveli Nanda has started a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan named What The Hell Navya.