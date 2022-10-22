 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian showcases her enviably svelte frame in black jumpsuit during recent outing

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian showcases her enviably svelte frame in black jumpsuit during recent outing
Kim Kardashian showcases her enviably svelte frame in black jumpsuit during recent outing 

Kim Kardashian turned heads with her latest appearance as she was spotted ending her birthday at nine-year-old daughter North's basketball game with her eldest son Saint, six.

Kanye, who recently said he and Kim were only divorced 'on paper,' was seen arriving at the game separately looking somber, amid his string of controversies.

Kim, who turned 42 on Friday, spent the evening of her birthday with her son Saint and her pals while taking in North's basketball game.

The Kardashians star showcased her svelte frame in a black jumpsuit with a coordinating Balenciaga bag and flip-flops.

Meanwhile, Kanye, 45, looked somber as he arrived by himself, sporting a zippered hoodie, with a 2024 baseball cap and jeans.

She has reportedly distanced herself from the rapper and 'isn't answering Kanye's calls,' according to TMZ.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Atack shares her favourite poem after break-up

Emily Atack shares her favourite poem after break-up

Zoe Saldaña shares details about her character from Netflix’s From Scratch

Zoe Saldaña shares details about her character from Netflix’s From Scratch
Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos

Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy
Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East

Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East
Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album

Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album
Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up

Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up
Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle rings alarm Netflix doc will be 'awful' for Royal Family

Meghan Markle rings alarm Netflix doc will be 'awful' for Royal Family
Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip

Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip
Kim Kardashian sneaks out in disguise to 'secretly' meet Pete Davidson after split

Kim Kardashian sneaks out in disguise to 'secretly' meet Pete Davidson after split