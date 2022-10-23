'Black Adam' star Pierce Brosnan on James Bond: 'horrible feeling'

Black Adam actor Pierce Brosnan revealed he did not rewatch James Bond movies as the actor was not a fan of his 007 films.

During an interview with A.V. Club, the Black Adam actor revealed, "I don't look. I see the movie at the premiere, and that's it. I move on," Brosnan shares. "I've never watched the James Bond movies with my sons, much to their chagrin. Maybe one day I will. But I don't particularly enjoy looking at the work. It's done. It's over. It's on to the next one."

Previously, in an interview with Telegraph, the Dante's Peak actor showed his disapproval of his acting in the British spy franchise, “I have no desire to watch myself as James Bond. ‘Cause it’s just never good enough…It’s a horrible feeling.”

However, the 69-year-old added that performing classic texts such as James Bond or Black Adam makes performance fulfilling, to life on set is what really makes performance fulfilling, "When you read a text like Bond or you read a text like Black Adam, you think, "How are they going to do this?" And that's the joy, that's the magic, that's the thrill of being able to enter into this world," Brosnan explains. "And then you get to go on to the soundstage and you get to see how they put it together. So every day was a joy. Every day was an exhilaration of storytelling."

Pierce Brosnan donned the mantle of 007 for nine years, from 1995 to 2004. After hanging his tuxedo and passing it on to Daniel Craig for 2006's Casino Royale, Brosnan's performed in four Bond films, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.