Sunday Oct 23 2022
Meghan Markle distanced herself from social media out of desire for 'self-preservation'

Meghan Markle, who actively advocates for mental health, once got candid to speak against the negative impacts of social media.

During her conversation with Fortune Magazine in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she deleted her personal Instagram account in 2018 out of a desire for “self-preservation”.

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” she said. “I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down,” she said.

The Suits alum added: “I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there and many ways that’s helpful for me.”

Her views echoed Prince Harry’s statement at a mental health conference in 2019.

“Growing up in today’s world, social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol, yet it’s more dangerous because it’s normalized and there are no restrictions to it. We are in a mind-altering time,” he said. 

