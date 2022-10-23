Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'

Prince Harry has been warned by expert that now it is his father King Charles III's choice to set up 'boundaries'.

During his conversation with Daily Star, brand expert Eric Schiffer said the Duke of Sussex should get used to the new monarch’s wishes.

He said: “I think there were some serious and painful episodes that occurred between Harry and his father, that led to what many see as a mangling of the relationship, and the potential that had serious and crippling effects to the bond.”

“That is now resulting in some strong boundaries [set] by the King, and expectations that he and the monarchy will be treated with far greater respect,” the Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants continued.

“Their conversations were likely strained and revealed some deep pain, or periods of deep pain, that resulted in a desire to change the power dynamic of the relationship, and led to some boundaries that had not been in place before with the King.

"Now it’s the King’s choice to place his own boundaries as it’s not just him individually as a father, it’s also the monarchy,” he added.