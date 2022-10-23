 
entertainment
Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her challenging pregnancy: 'cried 'every single day'

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her challenging pregnancy as she admitted that she "cried literally every single day" and "felt quite sad" at the early stage.

The influencer, 23, star announced last month that she's expecting her first child with boxer Tommy Fury, who she fell in love with when they both appeared on the 2019 series of the ITV2 dating show.

The former Love Island star also revealed the sex of their unborn child with a gender reveal inside their Cheshire mansion in an Instagram video earlier this month, which revealed that they will welcome a little girl.

Speaking in her latest video, Molly-Mae, who is six months pregnant, revealed how emotional she got at the start of the journey to motherhood.

She said: "I had extreme emotions up to seven weeks, so from finding out to about seven or eight weeks, I was so, so, so emotional. I cried literally every single day.

"Emotions were very high and I felt sad a lot which was very weird because all our dreams had come true. I had fallen pregnant. I was so, so happy, but I couldn’t feel that happiness yet. Up until eight weeks, I felt quite sad, which I didn’t expect."

