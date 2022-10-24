King Charles wife Camilla fears she will be forced to hide after Prince Harry’s memoir

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are reportedly worried about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, and preparing for what to do if he puts her on blast.



According to Yahoo News, Camilla also fears that she will be forced to hide as she did back in 1990s when she was slammed for stealing Charles from Prince William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

The Yahoo News, per New Idea, citing source reported, “The King and Queen are in panic mode, and preparing for what to do if Harry puts her on blast."

The source told New Idea, “They are convinced it’ll be a burn book thinly disguised as a memoir.”

It further said "Harry has a lot of unresolved anger about his parents’ divorce, and Charles strongly believes he’s going to take it all out on Camilla.”

Prince Harry’s tell-all book is expected to be released later this year, however, there are reports the Duke has toned down its content.