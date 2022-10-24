 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s true intentions to heal rift with royals

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s true intentions to heal rift with royals

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to heal their rift with King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals, and have reportedly made several attempts for it.

Recently, Meghan Markle had requested a one-on-one meeting with King Charles to ‘clear the air’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

For this, she had reportedly sent a ‘formal letter’ to her father-in-law as well.

On the other hand, another story about Prince Harry attempting to heal the rift with royals has been making the rounds.

Harry and Meghan reportedly visited King Charles and Camilla before heading to the Invictus Games in The Hague back in April.

Katie Nicholl, the author of The New Royals: Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, claimed in her book that Prince Harry wanted to use a mediator in a bid to resolve their differences.

The royal author, citing a family friend, wrote “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air. He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See

King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See
Britney Spears latest Instagram post sparks confusion, ‘what if time is an illusion’

Britney Spears latest Instagram post sparks confusion, ‘what if time is an illusion’

Meghan Markle has ‘no work ethic’ and needs to ‘swallow her pride’

Meghan Markle has ‘no work ethic’ and needs to ‘swallow her pride’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Kanye West anti-Semitism scandal

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Kanye West anti-Semitism scandal

Hailie Jade recalls ‘funny’ anecdote from dad Eminem’s recent 50th birthday party

Hailie Jade recalls ‘funny’ anecdote from dad Eminem’s recent 50th birthday party
Camilla warned her royal jewels could spark massive backlash

Camilla warned her royal jewels could spark massive backlash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy cowboy hat shopping ahead of Halloween

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy cowboy hat shopping ahead of Halloween
Prince Harry current position ’doesn’t seem to make sense’, says royal expert

Prince Harry current position ’doesn’t seem to make sense’, says royal expert
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS
Christina Perri welcomes second daughter after devastating miscarriage, stillbirth

Christina Perri welcomes second daughter after devastating miscarriage, stillbirth