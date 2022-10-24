Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s true intentions to heal rift with royals

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to heal their rift with King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals, and have reportedly made several attempts for it.



Recently, Meghan Markle had requested a one-on-one meeting with King Charles to ‘clear the air’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

For this, she had reportedly sent a ‘formal letter’ to her father-in-law as well.

On the other hand, another story about Prince Harry attempting to heal the rift with royals has been making the rounds.

Harry and Meghan reportedly visited King Charles and Camilla before heading to the Invictus Games in The Hague back in April.

Katie Nicholl, the author of The New Royals: Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, claimed in her book that Prince Harry wanted to use a mediator in a bid to resolve their differences.

The royal author, citing a family friend, wrote “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air. He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”