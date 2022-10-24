Beyoncé oozes style in dramatic black gown at Annual Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé turned heads with her stunning look as she attended the WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala last night.

The Break My Soul singer, 41, channeled old Hollywood glam as she walked the red carpet of the star-studded event with her husband, Jay-Z.

The WACO Theater Center's Wearable Art Gala celebrated the fashion of 1920s-1950s Harlem.

For the event, the Crazy In Love crooner opted for a black-and-white strapless Gucci gown that featured a black satin bodice and a long feathered train.

The strapless dress was adorned with black and white sequins and two silver stars recalling the Texas flag.

Beyoncé paired the gown with hot pink satin opera gloves – designed by the Italian fashion house, which ballooned out in oversized cuffs at the forearm.

She accessorized her look with black cat-eye sunglasses, Lorraine Schwartz statement earrings and a chic clutch from Dolce & Gabbana.

Jay-Z , on the other hand, looked dapper in a black velvet tux as he walked besides Beyoncé.

The WACO Theater Center's Wearable Art Gala celebrated the fashion of 1920s-1950s Harlem.