 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé oozes style in dramatic black gown at Annual Wearable Art Gala

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Beyoncé oozes style in dramatic black gown at Annual Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé oozes style in dramatic black gown at Annual Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé turned heads with her stunning look as she attended the WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala last night.

The Break My Soul singer, 41, channeled old Hollywood glam as she walked the red carpet of the star-studded event with her husband, Jay-Z.

The WACO Theater Center's Wearable Art Gala celebrated the fashion of 1920s-1950s Harlem.

For the event, the Crazy In Love crooner opted for a black-and-white strapless Gucci gown that featured a black satin bodice and a long feathered train.

The strapless dress was adorned with black and white sequins and two silver stars recalling the Texas flag.

Beyoncé paired the gown with hot pink satin opera gloves – designed by the Italian fashion house, which ballooned out in oversized cuffs at the forearm.

She accessorized her look with black cat-eye sunglasses, Lorraine Schwartz statement earrings and a chic clutch from Dolce & Gabbana.

Jay-Z , on the other hand, looked dapper in a black velvet tux as he walked besides Beyoncé.

The WACO Theater Center's Wearable Art Gala celebrated the fashion of 1920s-1950s Harlem.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘physically hurt’ Amber Heard in marriage, says nurse

Johnny Depp ‘physically hurt’ Amber Heard in marriage, says nurse
Cardi B and Madonna call for truce after the clown emoji fuss

Cardi B and Madonna call for truce after the clown emoji fuss
King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queen's death

King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queen's death
Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives an health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury

Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives an health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury
Travis Scott responds to cheating rumours with his ex

Travis Scott responds to cheating rumours with his ex
ElGrande Toto apologises for cannabis comments

ElGrande Toto apologises for cannabis comments
King Charles faces new challenge as monarch

King Charles faces new challenge as monarch

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on Meghan Markle

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle accused of copying Princess Diana in Variety interview

Meghan Markle accused of copying Princess Diana in Variety interview

Project funded by Meghan Markle and Sadiq Khan for refugees completes one year

Project funded by Meghan Markle and Sadiq Khan for refugees completes one year