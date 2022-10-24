 
MaeDay Rescue refutes Olivia Wilde 'abandoned dog claims'

Olivia Wilde did not abandon her dog Gordy for spending more time with her boyfriend Harry Styles, clarified by Maeday Rescue, the Los-Angeles-bases animal organization.

According to People, MaeDay Rescue fact-checked the news, initially reported by Daily Mail that the Don't Worry Darling actor left her dog behind to spend more time with boyfriend Harry Styles.

MaeDay Rescue shared several photographs of Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' former dog, Gordy, on Instagram and captioned, "Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately, and we want to set the record straight."

Noting how the pup was adopted by Wilde "at 2 months old," the organization said that "after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, [Wilde] realized that Gordy didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers."

"Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy's best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker," the post continued.

The animal organization said that efforts are made to find Gordy a new home after Wilde contacted the organization to find a new home for him.

The group, which said it was "involved in the decision," noted, "We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that's okay."

