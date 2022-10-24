 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
Web Desk

Camilla warned her royal jewels could spark massive backlash

Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

FileFootage

Queen Consort Camilla has been warned to be careful about the jewels to wear at the coronation as it can invite massive backlash around the world.

Daily Mail’s Richard Eden noted that Camilla would wear Koh-i-Noor just like "all the other Queen Consorts and the Queen Mother" however he advised to skip the tradition due to the fears of international controversy

During his conversation on Palace Confidential, Richard said: “The Royal Family should go woke. It's crazy, if they go down this route, they'll be no end to it.”

“Look, the Supreme Court of India, in 2016, ruled that the diamond wasn't stolen. It was a gift from India, that was accepted then,” he explained.

“Sure, there will always be people causing problems,” Richard noted while adding that “it’s not a scandal” rather it is “part of the crown jewels"

“They have these jewels, they're part of our heritage so wear them,” he added.

