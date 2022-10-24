 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor

This Diwali season, where all celebrities are out there spending the best time of their lives, Alia Bhatt is spending her Diwali in bed.

Alia, taking it to her Instagram account, shared a picture of her lying in the bed with her cat Edward.

She captioned the picture: “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali bed. Love and light to all.”

In 2021, Alia celebrated Diwali in full swing with Ranbir Kapoor and also shared pictures on her Instagram. The duo looked adorable as Bhatt wore a royal blue-coloured lehenga choli with traditional jewellery whereas Kapoor wore a black kurta shalwar.

This year’s Diwali is different for the Kapoor and Sons actress as she is expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor, so therefore she sent Diwali greeting to everyone while resting.

According to the NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The lovebirds dated each other for almost five years before tying the knot. Their love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which was also the duo’s first film together. 

More From Showbiz:

Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute

Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute
Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video

Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video
Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length

Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length
Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors

Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors
Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car
Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'

Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'
Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection

Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row
Ekta Kapoor calls on govt to save Balaji COO from Kenya

Ekta Kapoor calls on govt to save Balaji COO from Kenya
'Brahmastra' to release on Disney+Hotstar in November

'Brahmastra' to release on Disney+Hotstar in November