Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer

Johnny Depp announced to head to U.K. with his rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires next year.

The rock band, which consists of Depp, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, will kick off in Scarborough in July 2023. Guitarist Tommy Henriksen will also join the tour.

The band was previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, formed the U.S. rock supergroup in 2012. The upcoming gig will be Depp’s first U.K. tour as a musician since he won his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Edward Scissorhands star resumed his career in music following his victory in multimillion-dollar trial against Heard. He also released a music album titled, 18, alongside rock legend Jeff Beck.

Speaking about the new tour, Cooper said, "Well, it's already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of COVID.”





"Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe's in Aerosmith and I'm in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023.”

The UK tour will begin in Scarborough on 5 July, with stops in Swansea, Manchester, London and Birmingham before ending in Glasgow on 12 July.