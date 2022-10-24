 
Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star

Katie Price has got some great news for her fans as she recently spent time at a recording studio with the hopes of taking the music industry by storm.

The former Eurovision hopeful, 44, said "dreams do come true" while sharing a snap of herself behind a mic. The former glamour model is working on new music with X Factor star Scarlett Lee.

Scarlett, 25, was a runner-up in the ITV singing competition back in 2018 and it seems she is now getting ready to release something special with the model.

Sharing a snap to Instagram of the pair in the studio, Katie wrote: "Dreams do come true never give up.

"iamscarlettleeofficial you are beautiful inside and out and amazing singer and song writer. I'm just so excited."

Katie also shared a video of the pair on social media and said: "This is going to be beautiful. I’m loving it."

This won't be the first time Katie has set her sights on creating a chart-topping hit.

Back in 2004, the mum-of-five took part in a competition to represent the UK at Eurovision with her song Not Just Anybody. She was beaten by singer Javine Hylton.

She later released an album with her former husband Peter Andre called A Whole New World, which proved hugely successful for the former couple.

