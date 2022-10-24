 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacted to Kanye West's antisemitism controversy after racial banners were displayed over a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star became the first member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to address the problematic remarks of the rapper.

The Good American co-founder dropped a tweet of Jessica Seinfeld that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Steinfeld's tweet was also reshared by celebrities like Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, Amanda Kloots, Kathy Hilton, and Jennifer Aniston.

This comes after West tweeted earlier this month that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” sparking global controversy.

Following the backlash that his remarks received, the Praise God singer told Piers Morgan that he didn’t regret posting the antisemitic tweet, however, he was sorry to hurt people’s sentiments.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years
Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans
Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'

Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’

Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?
Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization
Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star

Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star
Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer

Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer
Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’
Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report