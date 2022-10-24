Janhvi Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is her inspiration

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her inspiration and her favourite co-star in the Hindi film industry in a recent interview, as reported by PinkVilla. The actor says that Alia Bhatt is her inspiration while Varun Dhawan is her favourite co-star.

Janhvi named Alia Bhatt as her inspiration for how much she has proven herself and she named her co-star from the upcoming film Bawaal, Varun Dhawan, as her favourite co-star.

Upon being asked about her inspiration, Janhvi said, "I don't think I need to verbalise a reason. She's inspiring every girl in the country a little bit with how much she has proven herself, the kind of cinema she has brought to us and how much I think she's making us all feel proud."

When asked about her favourite co-star, Janhvi said, "Varun, it's you. You are the lucky one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal. The film will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.