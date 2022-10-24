Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood friends she hurt in 2022 deserved it

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories to share a message for her friends in the Hindi film industry. Kangana shared that her Bollywood friends that she hurt in 2022 deserved the suffering, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kangana reposted a meme on her Instagram stories. The original post read, "to anybody I hurt this year, you deserve it." Kangana wrote a caption to the post, "Now that the year is ending I want to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends.”

This comes after Kangana's attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party in which Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar were also present.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the period drama film Emergency in which she will play the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman alongside Kangana in the lead roles. The film is expected to release in 2023.