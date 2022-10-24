Akshay Kumar reveals he still gets nervous before a film release

Akshay Kumar talked about the nervousness and anxiety he feels before every film release of his, in a recent interview. Akshay said that film release is like 'giving an exam', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar revealed that he still gets nervous before his every film release even after being in the film industry for more than three decades. Akshay shared that a film release is like giving an exam where you study the whole year for the exam and Friday is the result day.

Akshay said, "I don’t think that will ever change. It’s like giving an exam. You prepare the entire year for it, revise, write the exam and then wait for the result. So, Friday is like the result day."

He further added, "There is a good kind of nervousness to know what the result will be. That’s what makes every release special."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Ram Setu. Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.