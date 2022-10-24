 
Monday Oct 24 2022
Sindh police, FC reach Islamabad ahead of PTI's expected long march

Sindh Police stand guard ahead of a protest in Karachi. — Reuters/File
  • Personnel staying in Faisal Mosque and Haji Camp in Islamabad.
  • Khan expected to announce long march dates this week.
  • Govt. prepares to deal with chaos amid expected long march.

ISLAMABAD: Around 6,000 Sindh police personnel, 90 platoons, and 2,667 personnel of the Frontier Corps(FC) Monday reached Islamabad on their vehicles ahead of the PTI’s long march in the federal capital, sources shared.

The development comes ahead of the PTI’s long march which, as per the party, is slated to begin after chairman Imran Khan announces its schedule on either Thursday or Friday.

FC personnel, according to sources, have been staying in the Faisal Mosque's yard, while the police personnel have been accommodated at the Haji Camp.

On October 22, Khan — during a presser with his party member Senator Azam Swati — said that he will announce the date for his "Haqeeqi Azadi March" this Thursday or Friday. He also warned the government against taking steps to stop the march.

Earlier, the government approached the Supreme Court to stop the PTI's long march. However, the apex court rejected the request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s planned long march — giving a boost to the Khan-led party.

Before it approached the top court, the government issued repeated warnings to the PTI chief, with a top official saying that the authorities would multiply their May 25 policy by 10 if Khan announces another long march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah earlier said that the PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter the federal capital under any circumstances and the federal government has devised a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

