Elon Musk asks THIS question during SpaceX interviews: Read Inside

Elon Musk to ask THIS question during SpaceX interviews: Read Inside

Elon Musk reportedly asks mind-boggling questions during the job interviews of potential SpaceX employees.

Biographer Ashlee Vance, in her authorized book on Musk, reveals a riddle the billionaire especially likes.

Riddle:

"You're standing on the surface of the Earth. You walk one mile south, one mile west, and one mile north and you end up exactly where you started. Where are you?"



Answer:

The correct answer for this question is 'the North Pole,' and was mostly answered right by interviewees.



Musk, then goes on to continue the riddle with twits.

Vance reveals a follow up question: "Where else would you be?" The correct answer for this is 'South Pole.'