Mindy Kaling’s traditional Indian attire on Diwali goes viral: See

Mindy Kaling opted for traditional Indian attire to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, on Monday, October 24.

As per The Daily Mail, 43-year-old Kaling channeled her inner Indian princess in a pastel green, sheer-sleeved dress from Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The Emmy-nominated Kaling, daughter of Indian immigrants, chose to style up her traditional look with her dark hair in a braid, and a stunning necklace from Sethi Couture adorning her neck.

Taking to Instagram to share pictures from the occasion, Kaling wrote, “Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family. The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption... and new clothes!”

“I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers… Today I'm wearing @falgunipeacock, introduced to me by my friend, @anjula_acharia. Falguni makes clothing that transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self,” Kaling added.

Kaling’s fellow Hollywood A-Listers took to the comment section to compliment her on the look, with Reese Witherspoon commenting, “Insanely gorg!” and Elizabeth Berkley also echoing the same comment.