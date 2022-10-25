 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Kylie Jenner ‘sick’ of Travis Scott ‘commitment issues’ amid cheating rumours

Kylie Jenner reportedly meets her beau Travis Scott less than once a week ever since the reality TV star gave birth to her second baby.

An insider told Radar Online that The Kardashians star has grown “sick” of the rapper’s commitment issues, especially after his cheating rumours with Rojean Kar.

"Kylie is laser-focused on building her empire, and Travis spends 70 percent of the day in the recording studio," an insider shared after Scott denied infidelity claims.

"Kylie and Travis' schedules clash, so they meet up less than once a week. They're living separate lives," the source added.

"She loves him but is sick of his commitment issues," the insider explained. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."

This comes after Scott took to Instagram to address Kar’s accused him of lying and cheating on Jenner with her.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” penned Scott. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

He then asked Kar to “stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

