Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Katy Perry opens up about attending baby classes with daughter

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Global pop star Katy Perry is opening up about attending baby classes with her daughter.

The Roar crooner, 38, who shares Daisy Dove, two, with her fiance Orlando Bloom, explained that other mothers in the group say she 'looks just like Katy Perry.'

Speaking to The Cut on Monday, the Firework singer revealed that she frequently gets recognised but is usually 'long gone' by the time people realise.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Katy explained: 'We do a lot of mommy-and-me classes. This morning, I was with her at a ballet class, and this woman goes, "Oh my god, you look so much like Katy Perry."

'And I was like, "Hi, nice to meet you. I care about my kid and take her to classes", I’ve become a member at all the museums - we go to the zoo, the Natural History Museum, the kids' museum. That’s my new club.

'People do recognize me, but by the time they’re like, “Is that …? Was that …?” I’m already gone.


