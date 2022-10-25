 
Showbiz
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad twin in white outfits for Diwali: Photo

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for quite some time now and the couple is grabbing all the attention of fans with their chemistry.

Earlier yesterday, the duo celebrated their first Diwali together, and in the photo, they can be seen twinning in white outfits as they posed for a picture together.

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with the Krrish actor and wrote, “Happy Diwali.”

The couple also made their first red carpet official at Karan Johar's birthday bash in Mumbai.

As per India Today, Hrithik and Saba met through a common friend, who is into Indie music and after their first meeting.

Recently, the duo also attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai.

