Leonardo DiCaprio is now an investor in THIS vegan shoe-brand: Read more

 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in the British shoe brand LØCI, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am proud to be an investor in Løci, a brand dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact and centered around creating cruelty-free, ethical footwear,” DiCaprio says in a statement.

The Oscar-winner has become part of a £4 million seed round that will “enable the young, creative label to amplify its mission to a wider global audience, driving awareness and shining a light on the causes that matter while LØCI continues to make waves in the fashion industry,” per the release.

Many A-list stars have worn minimalist-chic vegan sneakers, including Jessica Alba, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Eva Longoria, Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde, and others.

The Londen brand was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Emmanual Eribo, Frank Eribo, Philippe Homsy, and Mark Quaradeghini.

Løci utilizes the estimation of 20 ocean and landfill-bound plastic bottles bound to dump next to the coasts of Africa and the Mediterranean.

The unisex kicks are made by hand in Portugal and developed monthly to curb manufacturing waste and its environmental impact.

