 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Midnights': Taylor Swift's new album sells over one million copies in first week

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Taylor Swift's new album Midnights is setting new records with its release.

The latest released album, which dropped Friday, has sold over one million units in the U.S. in its first three days of release, becoming the top-selling album of 2022.

No artist has achieved such a feat since Taylor herself dropped her score-settling album Reputation five years ago, according to Billboard.

If Midnights debuts at number one, it will mark Swift’s 11th chart-topping album. 

Midnights is Swift’s 10th studio album.


