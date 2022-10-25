 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi always wanted her to work with Gauri Shinde

Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi always wanted her to work with Gauri Shinde

Janhvi Kapoor recalled the time she spent on the sets of her late mother Sridevi's film English Vinglish in a recent interview. Janhvi revealed that her mother wanted her to work with English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde.

Janhvi shared that she is very excited to work with Gauri and that Gauri feels like a family to her. Moreover, it would be a dream come true for her late mother Sridevi as she always wanted Janhvi to work with Gauri Shinde.

Janhvi told PinkVilla, "Yes! I remember being on the sets of English Vinglish and I remember what an amazing time mom had. I remember so many times mom would tell me, 'I hope you get to work with her. I wish, I really dream'."

She further added, "It was like a dream of mom's I think that I would work with Gauri. I am really close to her. She feels like family, she feels like home."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal. The film will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

