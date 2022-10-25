Kirron Kher calls Karan Johar 'Anarkali' in Diwali video

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a funny video featuring Kirron Kher in which she calls him 'Anarkali' because of his outfit. Karan posted a video from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash on Monday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In the video, Karan made fun of Kirron for her choice of red outfit, "Aren't we late for Karwa Chauth?” To which she replied, "You shut up. Tu jo ye anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai na, thodi der me dance andar hone wala hai.”

Karan said in defence of his outfit choice, "I have a feeling my outfit has a lot of texture, embroidery, its beauteous." Karan called Kirron's outfit a 'usual' one. Kirron said in reply, "Not at all. This is especially woven for me so its not seen at all.”

When Karan said it's the personality that needs to be woven, Kirron replied, "Much better than yours, everybody knows it. Even you know this.”

Kirron also made fun of Karan's walking style, "Jitni nazakat tum me hai, itni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yaha pe.”

The two had their funny conversation at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party where many other Bollywood stars were also present.

