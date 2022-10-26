 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Meghan Markle reveals interesting details about her Hollywood life in new podcast

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, in the new episode of her Archetypes podcast, sat down with actress and writer Issa Rae to discuss the labels often pinned on black women.

The two famous personalities shared their experiences of entertainment world and lives in Los Angeles during the conversation. 

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she often found herself "cowering and tiptoeing into a room," explaining that her voice changes in order to sound less "demanding".

Meghan explained: “The thing that I find the most embarrassing is when you're saying a sentence but the intonation goes up like it's a question: "You're like, oh my god, stop, stop whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is that you need. You're allowed to set a boundary you're allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear!"

Issa Rae, whose show ‘Insecure’ was described by the Duchess as a "masterpiece", admitted that she doesn’t feel like she’s "allowed to be angry" in certain moments.

