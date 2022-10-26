 
Who can take position of Prince Harry as Counsellor of State?

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Commenting on the discussion in the House of Lords on the position of the Dukes of Sussex and York as Counsellors of State, royal biographer Angela Levin said, ”Good news. It's been long in coming."

She said, "You can't have Counsellors of the State who are not working royals or live far away. Counsellors need to be close and know what's going on to stand in for a royal. It's right that Harry and Andrew step down. Anne Catherine Sophie or Edward could take their place."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

