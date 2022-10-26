Palace 'finalising plans' to replace Prince Harry, Andrew with royal 'substitutes'

 
Buckingham Palace is planning to replace Prince Harry and Prince Andrew with more valuable royal family members.

In the absence of King Charles III, royals are assigned duties to attend the affairs of the state. While the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York were a vital part of the team when Queen was alive, things have now changed.

Daily Mail reports the Palace is "finalising plans" to make replacements.

Proposals are set to reach the Parliament in a number of weeks to "draw on a wider pool of royal substitutes".

Family members lined up for duties are Charles' sister Princess Anne and youngest brother Prince Edward.

The jobs will be effective in an instance when Charles and Camilla embark on overseas visits.

