 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’
Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’ 

Husband of King Charles III's niece. Mike Tindall appeared in an advertisement for the pizza chain Domino's.

The relative of Britian’s royal family made a joke about having a connection in the advert while claiming he has “friends in high places.”

The ad also apparently made a joke about the former Rugby player’s medals he was seen wearing at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last month.

One of the medals was awarded to Mike in recognition of his contribution to the sport in 2007 while the other two medals were given to him by the late monarch to mark her Diamond and Platinum Jubilees in 2012 and 2022.

He also talked about wearing medals in a recent episode of his podcast. He admitted that he “hates” wearing medals while arguing over his efforts to achieve them “apart from being in the family".

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?
Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage
Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles
King Charles breaks tradition with Rishi Sunak's appointment

King Charles breaks tradition with Rishi Sunak's appointment