Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Husband of King Charles III's niece. Mike Tindall appeared in an advertisement for the pizza chain Domino's.

The relative of Britian’s royal family made a joke about having a connection in the advert while claiming he has “friends in high places.”

The ad also apparently made a joke about the former Rugby player’s medals he was seen wearing at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last month.

One of the medals was awarded to Mike in recognition of his contribution to the sport in 2007 while the other two medals were given to him by the late monarch to mark her Diamond and Platinum Jubilees in 2012 and 2022.

He also talked about wearing medals in a recent episode of his podcast. He admitted that he “hates” wearing medals while arguing over his efforts to achieve them “apart from being in the family".