Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

File Footage

Johnny Depp has been asked to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Disney has even offered $300 million to the Edward Scissorhands star as they are looking forward to the actor’s forgiveness, claimed insider.

A source close to Depp told Poptonic that the studio "reached out” to Depp “prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two.”

"The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl,” the insider revealed.

“What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” the source added.

The outlet further shared that Disney is considering offering $300 million to Depp, however, the Hollywood star has not agreed to their proposal as of yet.

Previously, Depp said that he will not return to the Disney movie under any circumstances when he addressed the issue under oath at the bombshell libel case trial.

During the trial, Heard’s attorney asked Depp, “If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp replied before he further said, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.”

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow,” he added.

“They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," said Depp.