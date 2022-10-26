Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade Pinkett has recently reflected on nepotism in Hollywood.



According to E! News, Jade appeared on TOGETHXR's More Than A Name on Tuesday where she revealed what’s it’s like to “grow up” in one of Hollywood’s popular families.

“The first time that I realised my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties. You get to see how people really embrace my family,” said Jade.

The professional dancer however clarified that being associated with Pinkett’s family did not mean that she was “handed” everything on the platter.

“I also just had to go get it. My first dancing gig was Whip My Hair, the 2010 hit song by her cousin Willow Smith,” explained the model.

Jade continued, “I had to audition for it and I was super nervous because I think I was about 16 and it was my first audition in the professional world.”



“When I got Drake and Future’s Way 2 Sexy music video, I was like, 'Wow this is what it's really about. Staying persistent and keeping faith and never giving up,’” recalled Jade.

The actress also mentioned about the “pressures” she had to face because of holding “Pinkett’s name”.

“It's just something that makes me glow harder,” stated Jade. “My whole life people have underestimated me because of my name. People think that I get these jobs because I'm related to this person, but the reality is I have to work 10 times harder.”

She believed, “When you're in a family like mine, you have to really know what you want and not allow the outside world to distract you from that goal,"



“The changes within your career can really start to take effect on you but it's just keeping faith and knowing that the sunshine is going to come out eventually,” added Jade.