Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive

file footage

Meghan Markle’s comments on her Spotify podcast last week about being labelled a ‘bimbo’ on Deal or No Deal have been slammed once again by a royal commentator, who says Meghan is ‘determined’ to keep the trope alive.

Writing for The Sun, Ulrika Jonsson said, “For someone who is such a staunch feminist, Meghan Markle seems determined to keep the “blonde bimbo” trope very much alive.”

“Hearing Meghan harping on about how, when she appeared on the US version of Deal or No Deal as a “briefcase girl”, it reduced her to being a “bimbo” and made her feel she was valued for her beauty and not her brains is all a bit galling,” Jonsson added before going further to call the Duchess of Sussex out.

“Whatever Meghan wants to argue were the motivations of the show’s producers, these were roles created for whichever woman wanted to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity. And that’s exactly what it was: an opportunity,” wrote the royal enthusiast.

The comments come after Meghan made headlines by saying that she felt ‘objectified’ during her short stint on Deal or No Deal, and felt that her smartness was being reduced to being a ‘bimbo’.